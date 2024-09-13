MU delays LLM admission process

MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai has not conducted the entrance examination for its LLM course for the current academic year, causing significant delay in the admission process. This has led to growing concern among prospective students, as the academic session, anticipated to commence earlier, may now only begin in November. HT Image

Each year, the university holds an entrance exam to grant admission to its LLM programme, with affiliated colleges basing selections solely on the results of this test. However, despite the arrival of September, the university has yet to announce the date of the examination, leaving students uncertain about when they will be able to secure admission.

A student said, “The situation intensified after the university released the results for the three-year LLB course on July 25. Students had expected the LLM entrance exam to follow shortly thereafter, but no updates were provided.” In frustration, students inquired directly with the university, which responded by issuing a circular on August 9, stating that details regarding the Common Entrance Test (CET) for LLM admissions would be shared soon. Despite this assurance, nearly a month has passed with no further communication from the university.

Advocate Sachin Pawar, deputy secretary, Yuva Sena, said, “The university’s annual tendency to delay admissions has once again surfaced this year. While several other courses have already commenced their sessions, the entrance exam for the LLM course remains pending.”

When approached for a timeline regarding the entrance exam and subsequent admissions, university officials stated that the process of conducting the entrance exam is “underway”, prompting questions whether the university had adequately prepared for the admissions process in advance.