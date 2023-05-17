Inside Prayagraj’s CSA Park: Murder of woman shocks community, CCTV cameras to be installed

The murder of a woman in the Chandrashekhar Azad Park, in the heart of the city on May 13, has not only sent shockwaves among citizens but has also scared morning and evening walkers. The Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj (HT Fie Photo)

The murder of Eram Siddiqui, 32, has raised serious concerns over the safety of women in the park who arrive there in large numbers for walks and jogging both in the morning and evening.

The walkers and joggers at the park include VIPs along with many senior police and administrative officials and senior judges of the Allahabad high court.

The police is still to crack the sensational murder of Siddiqui, whose body with six injuries to the head, was found near the Mazaar inside the park.

Police have recorded statements of caretaker of the shrine and park staff but no one heard Eram’s cries or saw anything suspicious.

The caretaker too was rounded up for questioning on Tuesday. The caretaker, a resident of Rambagh area, claimed that he left the shrine at around 8 am and returned home. He spotted the woman’s body when he returned between 10 and 11 am and informed the police.

Umesh Chandra, superintendent at Chandrashekhar Azad Park, said that lonely spots in Azad Park are being identified and soon they will be under CCTV surveillance. Besides such spots, CCTV cameras will be installed at all six entrances and the centre ring of the park. The team of security personnel have been issued strict instructions to patrol the park on a regular basis.

Some regular joggers pointed towards police laxity in keeping an eye on suspicious elements loitering in the park in the last few years.

Ragini Thakur, a member of a large group of women who go to Azad Park for morning and evening walks, said the murder of the woman inside Azad Park has shocked the people, especially the women, who are regular visitors to the park.

“There are many lonely spots inside the park which should be manned by policemen or security guards. Police should also keep a check on couples who often prefer such spots,” she added.

Another member of the group, Dr Anuradha Verma, said security at the park should now be reviewed after the murder of the woman.

“Security arrangements at the park should be enhanced and regular patrolling, especially at lonely spots, should be carried out around the clock,” Dr Verma said.

Advocate Priya Agarwal who is concerned about the security of women at Azad Park, said that the police should keep a strict eye on suspicious persons and drug addicts and take action against them.

Another regular morning walker at the park, advocate Nazia Nafis, said that women should also be careful themselves. “They should avoid going towards lonely spots and always keep emergency numbers with them. They should immediately inform the police and security personnel in case of harassment or if they are stalked,” she said.

At present, 23 security guards are deployed in Azad Park by the park administration, who work in two shifts.

ACP Rajesh Yadav said statements of the caretaker of the Mazaar and other suspects were being verified. Available CCTV footage was being cross checked to identify more suspects. As of now, the involvement of drug addicts or miscreants in the murder is being guessed as no enmity of the woman or of her family has surfaced till now.

Police are identifying lonely spots in the park and will patrol them regularly, he added.

Keeping in view the security of VIPs, a police outpost had been set up at the main gate of the park when on the instructions of the court, entry of vehicles was restricted on the premises four years back. An entry ticket of ₹5 is also charged from visitors, and CCTV cameras were also installed at the main entrance.

Besides policemen, security guards were also deployed at the entrances by the park administration.

The police team, which included women cops, used to conduct regular checking drives inside the park earlier.

