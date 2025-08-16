Nagaland declares seven-day state mourning for Governor La Ganesan

Kohima: The Nagaland government has declared seven days of state mourning as a mark of respect for Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on August 15 at Apollo Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan passes away at the age of 80 (ANI)

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days of state mourning will be observed from August 16 to 22, 2025 throughout the state and the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly flown. During this period, there shall be no official entertainment by the state government departments,” an official government notification said.

Ganesan, who served as the governor of Manipur from 2021 before being shifted to the Nagaland Raj Bhavan in February 2023, had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for the past few days and died on Friday night, a Kohima Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. He was admitted to the hospital after collapsing at his Chennai residence on August 8.

Nagaland chief minister (CM) Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by deputy CMs T.R. Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton, chief secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, director general of police Rupin Sharma, and a host of officials from the state, will be flying to Chennai on Saturday to pay their last respects to the late Ganesan.

Earlier, upon receiving the news of Ganesan’s demise, CM Rio expressed sadness at the loss. He described the late Ganesan as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength.

President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences on Friday evening.

“Saddened by the demise of Governor of Nagaland, Shri La Ganesan Ji. He also served as Member of Rajya Sabha and Governor of Manipur and West Bengal. During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of the people. His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered. I extend my deep condolences to his family and admirers,” President Murmu posted on X.