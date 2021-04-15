Nearly 500 take ill after consuming buckwheat

New Delhi:

Several residents of Kalyanpuri in east Delhi had to be admitted to different hospitals as they complained of stomach ache allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening. While no deaths have been reported, police fear the total number of people affected is around 500.

Police suspect food poisoning and have already booked the proprieter of a general store in the case.

Buckwheat flour is commonly consumed during Navratri.

The alleged mass food poisoning came to police’s notice on Tuesday night after many residents of Kalyanpuri and nearby areas reached Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, complaining of stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and even loss of consciousness. The number of patients kept rising as locals approached the hospital till Wednesday morning.

“Till Wednesday evening, roughly around 500 people were reportedly affected. Most of the patients have reported that they had consumed buckwheat flour in some form or the other. Police was informed since it appeared to be a case of mass food poisoning,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said they have registered a case under sections 273 (for selling noxious food or drink), 284 (using poisonous substance to endanger human life) and 337 (causing hurt or endangering life negligently) at Kalyanpuri police station against the proprietor of Bunty General Store.

“Further investigation is on. Our teams are trying to find out who had sold the flour to the residents and from where it had been sourced. Source of the adulterated flour is being traced. It is also being checked if more shops in the area had sold the flour to people,” the DCP said.

In a similar case reported from south Delhi, six members of a family from Mehrauli also fell ill after consuming buckwheat during the early hours on Wednesday. Police said they were all admitted in Fortis hospital and were later discharged after treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said the family members are stable now. “We have collected samples of the flour from the shop from where they had bought it. No other customer who had bought the flour from there has made a similar complaint. The sample has been sent for testing. We have also registered a case under similar sections,” Thakur said.