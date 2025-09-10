Neighbour’s house collapses, claims lives of elderly couple

:In a tragic incident late Monday night, an elderly couple died after their neighbour’s dilapidated two-story house collapsed onto their home in Amiliya Kala village in Meja area located in the trans-Yamuna area of the district. Neighbours quickly gathered and together, they began removing the debris. (For representation only)

Their 12-year-old grandson, who was sleeping next to them at the time, sustained injuries but miraculously survived, police said.

According to villagers, 65-year-old Ahsan Zama Khan, his 63-year-old wife Saleha Begum, and their grandson Abdul Amaaz Hasan were sleeping in a house located just across from a neighbor’s home. Around midnight, the old mud-constructed house belonging to Askarul Haq came crashing down with a loud noise, directly collapsing onto Ahsan Zama Khan’s residence.

All three occupants were buried under the rubble. Hearing the loud crash, other family members sleeping in a nearby building rushed to the scene, shouting for help. Neighbours quickly gathered and together, they began removing the debris.

When the rubble was finally cleared, Ahsan Zama Khan and Saleha Begum were found dead. Their grandson was discovered alive, huddled under a wooden cot, though injured and covered in blood. He was rushed to receive urgent medical care.

Sarfaraz Khan, the deceased couple’s son, tearfully revealed that they had repeatedly urged neighbor Askarul Haq to demolish the dangerously unstable two-story house, but no action was taken. “If the house had been demolished in time this tragedy could have been avoided,” he said.

Upon receiving news of the incident, station house officer Deen Dayal Singh from Meja Police station, along with local police outpost in-charge Ramnagar Abhiban Bajpai and in-charge Sirsa police outpost Anil Pandey, arrived at the site with a large police force.

The police stayed at the location throughout the night. Based on a written complaint by Sarfaraz Khan, both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

In response to the incident, and following Sarfaraz Khan’s complaint, the Meja Police have filed an FIR under relevant legal sections against neighbour Askarul Haq Siddiqui and his family members: Inamul Haq, Azharul, Tanveer Siddiqui (son of Inamul Haq), and Taufeeq Siddiqui (also son of Inamul Haq), all residents of Amiliya Kala.