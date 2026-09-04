Newlywed couple found dead in Jaunpur village

The bodies of a newly married couple were found inside a room in Tisauli village under the Khuthan police station area of Jaunpur district, police said on Friday.

Police searched the room but found no suspicious items. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased were identified as Govind and Neha. Neha’s body was found lying on the bed, while Govind was found hanging. The couple, who had been married for around four months, had an argument on Wednesday night, police said.

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Police reached the spot after receiving the information. Officials said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

Govind, 22, a resident of Tisauli village, married Neha, 20, from Sultanpur district, on May 10. According to Khuthan station house officer (SHO) Vikram Laxman Singh, villagers said the couple frequently argued over various issues. They had an argument on Wednesday night as well, following which they went to their room.

Around 6:30am on Thursday, Govind’s father called out to the couple but received no response for a long time.

Alarmed, Govind’s father raised an alarm, following which villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police. The door to the room was broken open in the presence of the police. Govind’s body was found hanging inside, while Neha’s body lay on the bed.

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{{^usCountry}} Police brought down Govind’s body and searched the room but found no suspicious items. No injury marks were found on Neha’s body either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police brought down Govind’s body and searched the room but found no suspicious items. No injury marks were found on Neha’s body either. {{/usCountry}}

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“Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be clear only after the report is received. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings. An investigation is underway,” the SHO said.