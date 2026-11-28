The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) received a total of 32 bids for the construction of the Ganga and Varuna elevated corridor projects in Varanasi. The two projects involve four packages, which are designed to alleviate congestion and enhance urban connectivity along the banks of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, said NHAI officials.

The 43.2 km-long Varuna Elevated Corridor will connect NH-31 which runs along the Varuna River, to the Varanasi Ring Road. (Sourced) more less

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These projects are set to help reduce traffic congestion in the city and improve connectivity to key religious, cultural, and transport hubs. Spanning a combined length of approximately 89.2 km, these projects will connect NH-31 and the Varanasi Ring Road (along the Varuna River) as well as NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road (along the Ganga River). The projects were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in July 2026.

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Each of the two projects will be executed in two separate packages. The Varuna Elevated Corridor received eight bids for Package-I and seven bids for Package-II. Similarly, the Ganga Elevated Corridor received eight bids for Package-I and nine bids for Package-II. In total, 32 bids were received across the four packages, reflecting strong interest and participation from highway developers.

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The 43.2 km-long Varuna Elevated Corridor will connect NH-31 which runs along the Varuna River, to the Varanasi Ring Road. Implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with a total capital cost of ₹10,998.32 crore, this project will provide improved access to key transport terminals and major locations within the city of Varanasi.

This corridor is a key component of the Varanasi Traffic Decongestion Plan. It will provide seamless connectivity between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station, while significantly enhancing access to the Varanasi Ring Road, Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the ghats of Varanasi and the adjoining Chandauli region.

Officials said that designed for an operational speed of 80–100 km/h, the project will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 40 minutes to 20 minutes—a reduction of about 50 percent.

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It will substantially alleviate congestion within the city’s road network, improve road safety, lower vehicle operating costs and facilitate the rapid, seamless movement of both passenger and freight traffic.

Ganga Elevated Corridor

The 46 km-long elevated Ganga Corridor will connect NH-19 with the Varanasi Ring Road, providing connectivity along the banks of the Ganga River. This project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with a total capital cost of ₹14,447.64 crore.

This corridor is being developed as a transformative urban mobility project to alleviate congestion in the road network of Varanasi and Chandauli. It will provide a high-speed, access-controlled connection between NH-19, the Varanasi Ring Road (NH-135B), Ramnagar/BHU, and other major urban destinations.

Designed for an operational speed of 80–100 km/h, it will reduce the average travel time from approximately 60 minutes to 20 minutes—a reduction of about 67 percent. The travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station will decrease from approximately 50 minutes to about 25 minutes, resulting in a saving of around 25 minutes (approximately 50 percent). In line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, this corridor will strengthen multi-modal connectivity by providing seamless access to major highways, railway stations, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, and the Ramnagar IWAI port. It will also significantly improve connectivity to key religious, educational, and cultural landmarks—including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Namo Ghat, Ramnagar Fort, and the various ghats of Varanasi, said officials

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By linking vital economic, social and logistical hubs, this project will enhance logistics efficiency, improve road safety, facilitate tourism and pilgrimage, and foster sustainable regional development in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.