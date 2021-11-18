NIA files chargesheet against seven Khalistani terrorists

Mohali The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against seven Khalistani terrorists, for their alleged involvement in threatening businessmen and extortion in Punjab in the special NIA court in Mohali.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, the official said, adding that charges have been abated against Pankaj Kumar of Faridkot on account of his death.

The accused are Lovepreet Singh; Kamaljeet Sharma and Arshdeep Singh of Moga; Ram Singh of Ferozepur; Gagandeep Singh of Meerut; Mohammad Asif Ali of Meerut and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Jalandhar. Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar are in Canada, an NIA official said.

This case was registered in May this year after the Punjab Police received information that Arshdeep and Ramandeep, both currently abroad, had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from businessmen of the state, the official added.

The NIA took over the case in June and unearthed the conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and designated terrorist, in collusion with his associate Arshdeep for kidnapping and subsequently killing persons of other faiths to disturb communal harmony in Punjab, the NIA official said. Arshdeep was giving directions to members of his gang of terrorists based in Punjab, and was arranging weapons for them. He was also giving them targets to be eliminated in lieu of money and assurance of visa for living in Canada, the NIA official said, adding that investigation in the case was still continuing.