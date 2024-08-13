NIRF Rankings: Mixed results for Prayagraj institutions

City based prominent technical and higher educational institutions had a mixed bag of results in terms of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2024 released in the national capital, on Monday. (Pic for representation)

Allahabad University could not grab any place in the rankings for the sixth year in a row.

Prayagraj-based Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad (MNNIT) failed to bag an overall rank—which is limited to just 100 top institutions of all streams. However, it did manage to make a place for itself in the 151-200 band of the NIRF ranking this time.

In 2021, it had bagged 88th rank, an improvement of five places as compared to 2020 when it had got an overall rank of 93. In 2019 also, it had failed to secure an overall rank.

Among engineering colleges, the institute managed to bag a place in Top-100 for the fifth time with a rank of 60 this year as compared to 49 in 2023—a drop of 11 places.

In 2022 it had bagged 47th rank while 2021 it had bagged 42nd rank against 48th place in 2020.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) which does not participate in the overall rank category, bagged 87th rank among the engineering colleges as compared to 89th rank in 2023 and 97th rank in 2022.

Likewise, Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj bagged 85th rank among the Top-100 colleges offering courses in Pharmacy.

In 2023, it bagged 70th rank while in 2022 it had got 79th rank and 2020 it had bagged 56th rank.

No other institution in Prayagraj managed to bag an NIRF ranking including Allahabad University, which for the sixth time failed to make a place for itself in the list of Top-200 institutions of the country that are awarded ranks or rank bands based on their performance and infrastructure. The central university also could not make a place for itself among the country’s top 100 universities.

AU on board in engineering, management streams

Having missed an overall ranking as well as a rank among theTop-200 universities of the country this time too, for the first time in the NIRF ranking, AU’s JK Institute of Applied Physics and Technology managed to make a place for itself among 201-300 rank band among engineering colleges. At the same time, Motilal Nehru Institute of Research and Business Administration (MONIRBA) of AU also managed to make place for itself in the 101-125 rank band among management institutions of the country much to the delight of AU officials.

“This is just the knock of the golden future that is set to come. We are committed to take AU to higher peaks with our efforts. The 2023 data has been considered as the basis in the rankings of 2024 released by NIRF. Due to the high teacher-student ratio in this, the result in the overall ranking has not come as expected. But the appointments of faculty members made in the last two years have further improved this ratio. We are confident that in the coming time this will help AU to greatly improve its standings in each category and overall ranking,” said Prof Sangeeta Srivastava, vice-chancellor, Allahabad University.