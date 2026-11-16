New Delhi, The National Institute of Technology Rourkela has secured a patent for a technology that can make electric vehicle charging stations more efficient, reliable and sustainable, according to officials. NIT Rourkela patents smart power management system for EV charging stations

As electric vehicle adoption in India and the world has increased significantly, the demand for vehicle charging stations has also increased. However, apart from infrastructure development, there are multiple design challenges that need to be addressed.

According to Pravat Kumar Ray, Professor at NIT Rourkela, the institute has designed a solar-powered EV charging microgrid that integrates solar panels, the conventional electricity grid and a specialised energy storage system combining batteries and supercapacitors.

"By developing an improved mixed droop technique, a smart control method that automatically distributes power according to changing conditions, the research team was able to achieve stable power sharing between batteries and supercapacitors, and improve the overall reliability and efficiency of the EV charging microgrid," Ray said.

"In the developed microgrid, batteries handle powering stations during slow and sustained electricity demands. Supercapacitors used in our design can absorb and release energy much faster and thus respond well to sudden fluctuations. By combining these two components, stressful current fluctuations do not damage batteries, thereby extending their life," he added.

Ray explained that the developed technology is also capable of managing the electrical voltage for the system, adjusting the amount of electricity for EV charging based on the charge level of the battery, and controlling the electricity from the vehicles going back to the grid.

Explaining the challenges in the present EV ecosystem, Ray said that when several vehicles must charge simultaneously, there can be a sudden surge in electricity demand.

"This could destabilise the local power network from which the EV charging station draws power. Another challenge is that EV charging stations that work with renewable energy sources like solar power can face fluctuations in energy generation depending on cloud cover, season and time of day.

"Batteries can be used to store excess energy that can be used during lean periods of power generation, but repeated charging and discharging of batteries can shorten their lifespan," he said.

In addition to this, currently, most EVs draw electricity from the main power grid, in a process called Grid-to-Vehicle charging. The reverse of this, the Vehicle-to-Grid technology, allows EV batteries to supply electricity back to the grid when required. Managing these two-way electricity flows safely and efficiently requires sophisticated control systems.

The research team has built a prototype of the developed system and tested it by changing simulated solar generation and electrical demand.

Arnab Ghosh, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, said the team plans to scale up the developed prototype for a higher-power EV charging system by integrating advanced battery management and energy optimisation algorithms.

"We also aim to explore grid-forming control and multiple EV integration, conduct real-time field trials, and develop an industry-ready smart EV charging solution with enhanced reliability, energy efficiency and grid support capabilities," he said.

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