Nitin Nabin likely to attend closing event of ‘Seva Sankalp’ rally on October 7

BJP National President Nitin Nabin (File)

VARANASI

The ‘Seva Sankalp’ bike rally, which commenced on September 17 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace, Vadnagar, is scheduled to conclude in his Karmabhumi (workplace) of Varanasi on October 7.

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To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a major public event at the Jagatpur Inter College ground in Varanasi. The rally is expected to be attended by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, alongside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party state president Pankaj Chaudhary.

More than 50,000 people are slated to attend the rally, said BJP national secretary and state co-in-charge Jagdish Patel following a planning session held at the Circuit House in Kashi on Wednesday. He noted that the regional, district, and city units of the party have intensified preparations to ensure the success of the rally.

According to Uttar Pradesh minister (independent charge) JPS Rathore, the 500 bike riders participating in the ‘Seva Sankalp’ rally are scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on October 7. The riders will receive a welcome at Namo Ghat, where they will visit the Namo Book Festival, which features over 450 books dedicated to the Prime Minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the visit, the participants will travel by cruise to Lalita Ghat to perform Jalabhishek (a ritual offering of water) at the Baba Vishwanath temple, using the water carried from their journey. They will then proceed to the Jagatpur rally venue to attend the public meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the visit, the participants will travel by cruise to Lalita Ghat to perform Jalabhishek (a ritual offering of water) at the Baba Vishwanath temple, using the water carried from their journey. They will then proceed to the Jagatpur rally venue to attend the public meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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