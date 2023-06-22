Now, focus on developing smart villages: U.P. deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that now focus should be on making the villages smart by implementing government’s developmental schemes with utmost priority. UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya holding meeting with officials of rural development department of Vindhyachal and Varanasi division on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While holding a meeting with officials of rural development department of Vindhyachal and Varanasi divisions here, he said, “Now discussions should be done on making smart villages by ensuring all round development there. Implementation of the developmental schemes of the government should be done on priority basis.”

He said the state government is working in the direction of equipping the villages with smart facilities.

He said as many as 100 development blocks lacking progress are being identified in UP, and added, “The state government will pay full attention to develop them.”

He said the relationship between the block development officer and the block chief should be brotherly so that the projects can be implemented properly.

The deputy CM also instructed the gram pradhans, gram vikas adhikaris and gram panchayat adhikaris to hold regular meetings and review the progress of works among themselves.

He instructed the officials to ensure availability of water in Amrit Sarovar in the villages.

The Dy CM said that he has instructed the chief development officers and block development officers to suggest measures regarding the problem of paucity of funds in small gram sabhas.

It is the joint responsibility of everyone to plant trees and conserve water, said Maurya.

Maurya said that everyone from this meeting in the city of Baba Kashi Vishwanath should return with a pledge to make their respective areas corruption free.