NRFM observes 18-hour bandh protesting against 1949 Manipur merger agreement

Normal life was affected in Manipur, particularly in the state capital Imphal, on Saturday, due to the 18-hour bandh called by the armed National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) in opposition to the Manipur merger agreement of September 21, 1949. The Khwairamband Keithel, the main market in Imphal wore a desolate look since early morning on Saturday in view of the bandh.

This agreement between the then Manipur ruler and the Government of India led to Manipur becoming a part of India on October 15,1949.

All shops and private establishments remained closed in Imphal valley and streets wore a deserted look as vehicles remained off the road in view of the bandh. There was no report of any unwanted incident till the filing of this report.

The Khwairamband Keithel, the main market in Imphal, including the iconic Nupi Keithel( Women’s markets), wore a desolate look since early morning while movement of passenger service vehicles were off the road except private ones.

The commercial areas of Imphal town, where the banks and other establishments were located, also remained closed in view of the bandh.

Most of the educational institutions run by the state government and private institutions also remained closed during the day.

The bandh, however, exempted movement relating to medical, electricity, water supply and media.