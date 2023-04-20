Odisha announces early summer vacation for all schools amid intense heatwave

The Odisha government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for students in all state, private and aided schools till the 12th standard in view of the unrelenting heatwave prevailing in the entire region. Students use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat amid a rise in the temperature on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

According to the order, the summer vacation holidays in schools will now commence from April 21 instead of the first week of May. Schools in the state were already asked to remain closed for the last two days due to heatwave.

On Wednesday, at least 30 places in the state experienced temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada recording 44.5 degrees, the highest in the state so far this year.

Weather information service provider Ogimet on April 13 reported that Baripada recorded the maximum day temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert in several parts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

“We have issued heatwave warnings in six districts – Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh. Some districts may witness lightning and thunderstorm activities on April 21, 22 and 23,” said IMD scientist Umashankar Das.

According to IMD, there will be no change in the maximum day temperature over the next two days and the mercury will register a gradual dip of 2-4 degrees Celsius on the subsequent three days.