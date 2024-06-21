 Odisha govt’s sponsorship for Hockey India extended till 2036: CM Mohan Majhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Odisha govt’s sponsorship for Hockey India extended till 2036: CM Mohan Majhi

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 21, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Majhi said the decision to extend Odisha’s sponsorship of Indian hockey by another three years, was taken to mark and celebrate the State’s 100th year of its formation

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Mohan Majhi on Friday announced the extension of sponsorship of Indian hockey by three more years keeping in mind the goals of ‘Vision Odisha: 2036.

Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the men and women National Hockey Teams since 2018. (ANI file photo)
Majhi said the decision to extend Odisha’s sponsorship of Indian hockey by another three years, was taken to mark and celebrate the State’s 100th year of its formation and keeping in mind the possibility of Gujarat hosting the 2036 Olympics.

“In 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years of formation. The year will also see a probability of Gujarat hosting the Olympics. Odisha’s role in the rise of hockey has been instrumental and this extension of sponsorship could prove to be a game changer for the State in the sports domain,” he said.

The Hockey India team led by president Dilip Tirkey and secretary Bhola Nath Singh met CM Mohan Majhi.

Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the men and women national hockey teams since 2018.

In April last year, former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik-led state government had announced extension of sponsorship agreement of both men and women national teams (senior and junior), for ten more years from 2023 to 2033 for 434.12 crore.

The Odisha government has been a key promoter of the sport and has organised several tournaments including two FIH Hockey Men’s World Cups.

The state government has also built the world’s largest hockey stadium at Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.

Friday, June 21, 2024
