Odisha: Idol of Lord Balabhadra falls on servitors, several injured

A dozen servitors of the Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri were injured after the idol of Lord Balabhadra slipped on the makeshift staircase while being taken to the Gundicha temple from the chariot on Tuesday evening. The Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. (HT Photo)

After the three chariots with the three deities reached Gundicha on Monday, they were carried to the temple by the servitors. When Lord Balabhadra was being taken, the makeshift staircase gave way, following which the deity fell on the servitors, injuring at least a dozen of them.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Two servitors suffered fractures in their fingers.

Senior servitor Damodar Padhani said the fault of the servitors can’t be ruled out. “The ‘Pahandi’ ritual involves carrying the deities on ‘Charamala’, which is an uneven surface. So, the servitors need to be trained. And, a list of servitors for ‘Pahandi’ should be prepared and there should be a leader for each deity who would guide others. Earlier, well-built servitors used to be in front and behind the deities. Today, the servitors in front of the deity couldn’t hold the deity. And those behind the deity also failed to pull the rope properly,” he added.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sent deputy CM Pravati Parida and law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to Puri to take stock of the situation.

On Sunday, a devotee had died of suffocation while scores were injured when the chariots were being pulled in Puri.