Odisha man beaten, forced to drink urine for ‘practising sorcery’

A man was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine for allegedly practising sorcery in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Saturday. The matter came to light on Monday after a video of the incident went viral.

Police said Hadibandhu Bagarti faced the accusation after a few people fell sick in his village and he was declared guilty at a meeting. On Saturday, a group of villagers dragged him out of his house and assaulted him with sticks before he was forced to drink urine. Bagarti was rushed to a hospital after his family informed the police.

Bolangir police superintendent P Nitin Kushalkar said two cases have been lodged and a few villagers have been detained.

On Sunday, a 63-year-old widow in Mayurbhanj was murdered over allegedly practising witchcraft. Her headless body was found outside her village. “We have detained two people after lodging a case in this regard. More arrests are likely. Prima facie it looks like a case of murder over witchcraft though a detailed probe (is underway)...,” said Mayurbhanj police superintendent Smith Parmar.

Last month, a man in Ganjam was beaten to death before he was forced to eat human excreta along with two others over suspicions of practising witchcraft. Police have arrested 14 persons in the case.