 Odisha: Two students die by suicide in separate incidents, says police
Odisha: Two students die by suicide in separate incidents, says police

Odisha: Two students die by suicide in separate incidents, says police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 12:17 PM IST

In the first incident, the body of Class 12 science student was found inside his house in Suryanagar in Baidyanathpur area of Ganjam district on Friday morning

Two students, both of whom were giving their class 10 and 12 board examinations in Odisha, allegedly died by suicide inside their rooms, police said on Friday.

Both students were giving their respective board examinations. (Representative file photo)

According to his family members, the boy seemed fine when he returned from the examination hall.

“He had his dinner and then locked up his room. This morning, he did not open his room for a long time after which we had to break upon the door,” said a family member.

In another incident reported from Bhadrak district, a class 10 student had allegedly died by suicide at Jahangir Sasan village on Friday morning, police said.

The boy was staying at his maternal aunt’s house and was going to write his English paper in the ongoing Matriculation examination on Friday.

However, his body was found hours before the commencement of the English paper.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

