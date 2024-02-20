 Class 10 student allegedly dies by suicide in Odisha: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Class 10 student allegedly dies by suicide in Odisha: Police

Class 10 student allegedly dies by suicide in Odisha: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 11:26 AM IST

On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead

A class 10 student in Odisha’s Bolangir district allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday. (Representative file photo)
The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday. (Representative file photo)

The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to police officials, the boy was a student of a private residential school.

On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read: Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police

“While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the boy died due to exam pressure,” a police official said.

However, the boy’s classmates said he was a good student and expected to do well in the exam.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On