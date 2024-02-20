Class 10 student allegedly dies by suicide in Odisha: Police

A class 10 student in Odisha’s Bolangir district allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday night, police said. The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday. (Representative file photo)

The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to police officials, the boy was a student of a private residential school.

On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read: Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police

“While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the boy died due to exam pressure,” a police official said.

However, the boy’s classmates said he was a good student and expected to do well in the exam.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290