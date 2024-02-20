Class 10 student allegedly dies by suicide in Odisha: Police
On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead
A class 10 student in Odisha’s Bolangir district allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday night, police said.
The incident was reported a day before the Class 10 matric examination was to begin on Tuesday.
According to police officials, the boy was a student of a private residential school.
On Monday night, the school authorities found the boy inside his hostel room after which he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Also Read: Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police
“While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the boy died due to exam pressure,” a police official said.
However, the boy’s classmates said he was a good student and expected to do well in the exam.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;
Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,
Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,
ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290