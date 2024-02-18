Kota sets up panel to monitor execution of guidelines in hostels

Jaipur: The Kota district administration has set up a nine-member team to monitor the execution of Rajasthan government’s guidelines in hostels and other rented accommodations for students, following reports of violations in all five cases of suicide in the coaching hub since September 28 last year when the new norms kicked in, a senior official said on Saturday. The district administration also sealed two hostels this month over violations of guidelines. (HT File Photo)

“In all the five cases after the guidelines were notified, the absence of anti-suicide device in the (ceiling) fan is a common issue. The hostel staff also do not participate in our mandatory gatekeeping sessions regularly,” Sunita Daga, an RAS officer who will oversee the team as its nodal officer, said. “Our nine-member team will every day visit hostels, PGs, and other rented accommodations and prepare a detailed report on how these places are executing the guidelines.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Daga added that necessary action would be taken if any violation is reported.

The district administration also issued a notice to the coaching centre and hostel authority in two of the five cases — reported on November 30, 2023 and February 13 this year — for not informing the parents about the symptoms of depression and deteriorating performances of their wards in violation of the guidelines. The district administration also sealed two hostels this month over violations of guidelines.

“A free-of-cost gatekeeping training session was started earlier this month in which over 5,000 hostel and PG staff participated so far. However, we have found many of the hostels and PGs not taking the sessions regularly despite several requests. Our monitoring team will prepare a detailed report on those hostels and necessary action will be taken against them,” Kota district collector Ravindra Goswami ordered on Friday.

Goswami’s order further said the nine-member team, comprising officials from the Kota municipality, will be divided further into three teams. “Each team will have one assistant engineer as the team coordinator, under whom two firemen will daily monitor the hostels, PGs, and rented accommodations starting Monday (February 19),” the order, seen by HT, added.

Deemed as the coaching capital of India, Kota has been regularly in the headlines over surge in suicide by students.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)