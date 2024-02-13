 Shocking: Another JEE aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Kota, details inside | Education - Hindustan Times
Kota registers yet another suspected suicide case after JEE aspirant allegedly hangs self, third case since January

Kota registers yet another suspected suicide case after JEE aspirant allegedly hangs self, third case since January

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 04:32 PM IST

The deceased hailed from Chhattisgarh and was a student of Class 12. He had appeared in the JEE-Main 2024 exams. His result is yet to be ascertained.

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the answer key for the first edition of JEE-Main 2024, police said on Tuesday.

16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan on Monday night. (Representative image)
This is the third case of suspected “suicide” by coaching students in Kota this year so far, the police added.

Shubh Choudhary was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in the Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday morning, Circle Officer (CO) DSP Bhawani Singh said.

Choudhary, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was a student of Class 12 and had appeared in the JEE-Main 2024 examination. However, the police is yet to ascertain the status of his results,” he added.

The National Testing Agency on Monday published the answer key for the first edition examination of JEE-Main 2024 and announced the results on Tuesday.

Choudhary had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute in Kota and had been living in the hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area for two years, the police said.

Also read: JEE Main 2024 Results: 7 candidates from Telangana secure 100 NTA, highest among states

After the boy did not respond to his parents' repeated calls on Tuesday morning, they asked the hostel warden to check on him, the CO said.

After going to his room, the warden found Choudhary's body hanging from a ceiling fan and informed the police, he added.

The teenager allegedly hanged himself sometime on Monday night, the CO said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from his room, and the actual reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained.

In gross violation of norms, the fan in the hostel room was not equipped with an anti-suicide device, the officer said.

The body has been placed in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his parents from Chhattisgarh, he added.

This is the third case of suspected suicide by coaching students in Kota since January. A 27-year-old B.Tech student also hanged himself earlier this month.

26 cases of alleged suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota in 2023, the highest ever in 10 years. Around 2.5 lakh students come every year to this coaching hub from across the country for preparation for engineering and medical entrance exams.

