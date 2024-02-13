 JEE Main 2024 Results: 7 candidates from Telangana secure 100 NTA score - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2024 Results: 7 candidates from Telangana secure 100 NTA, highest among states

JEE Main 2024 Results: 7 candidates from Telangana secure 100 NTA, highest among states

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 01:44 PM IST

3 candidates each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra made it to the 100 NTA score list.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 -Session 1 results were announced by the Nation Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)
Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

JEE Main 2024-Session 1 (January 2024) was conducted in 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India). According to the official press release, of the 1170048 candidates that appeared for the examination, 23 secured 100 NTA score.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Telangana topped the list with 7 students from the state making it to the 100 NTA score category. As per the category-wise toppers featured in the official press release, 10 students from the state made it to the toppers list.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: Session 1 JEE Mains results declared, direct link here

No female candidate scored 100 NTA score. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.

3 candidates each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra made it to the 100 NTA score list.

States/UTNo of 100 NTA score candidates
Telangana7
Andhra Pradesh3
Rajasthan3
Maharashtra3
Haryana2
Delhi2
Tamil Nadu1
Karnataka1
Gujarat1
Total23

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Results: 23 students scored 100 NTA score in session 1

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On