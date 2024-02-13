JEE Main 2024 Results: 7 candidates from Telangana secure 100 NTA, highest among states

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 -Session 1 results were announced by the Nation Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

JEE Main 2024-Session 1 (January 2024) was conducted in 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India). According to the official press release, of the 1170048 candidates that appeared for the examination, 23 secured 100 NTA score.

Telangana topped the list with 7 students from the state making it to the 100 NTA score category. As per the category-wise toppers featured in the official press release, 10 students from the state made it to the toppers list.

No female candidate scored 100 NTA score. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.

3 candidates each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra made it to the 100 NTA score list.

States/UT No of 100 NTA score candidates Telangana 7 Andhra Pradesh 3 Rajasthan 3 Maharashtra 3 Haryana 2 Delhi 2 Tamil Nadu 1 Karnataka 1 Gujarat 1 Total 23

