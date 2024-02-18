Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police

Jaipur: A 42-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Saturday night allegedly shot his 20-year-old son dead during a verbal clash over a property and later committed suicide by shooting himself, police officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

“The man, under the influence of alcohol, shot his son in the head. Later, he locked himself inside a room and shot himself from the same pistol a few minutes later,” said Goluwala police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Giridhar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, the man identified as Ramswarup Bishnoi was a farmer while his son Saurav was an undergraduate student in the local government college in Goluwala.

“They have a property in Goluawala’s Rohi village, which Ramswarup had been planning to sell for a long time, but Saurav intervened and asked him to buy another property first before selling it. However, the long-time dispute ended up in such a violent way last night,” he said.

The police said there are three other members in the family, including Ramswarup’s mother and wife and an elder son.

“Following the incident, the neighbours, including Ramswarup’s brother, who lives in the vicinity, arrived at the scene and reported the matter to the police,” said SHO Giridhar.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy, police said. “We are also probing how did the man get an arms weapon. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290