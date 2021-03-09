Over 50K in Ludhiana have received at least one dose of vaccine so far

As many as 56,696 persons in Ludhiana have so far received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, data released by the health department has revealed.

Of these, 21,636 are healthcare workers who have received the first dose of the vaccine while 13,884 have completed the inoculation process by receiving the second dose as well.

Among frontline workers, 9,604 have turned up for vaccination so far and received at least one dose of the vaccine. But merely 3.2% (311) of them have got the second dose as well.

In majority of the cases, it was observed that healthcare workers did not turn up for the second dose even after 40 days of receiving the first dose. The prevalence of skipping the second dose has been largely observed among Anganwari workers and Class-4 employees in the civic body.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, who is the nodal officer of the vaccination process, said, “We have been able to give the first dose to 60% of the healthworkers in the district and they are slowly turning up for the second dose too. But rumour mongering is proving to be a hindrance.”

She said, “In some cases it was observed that the healthcare workers and frontline warriors were monitoring the health condition of others who completed the inoculation process. However, it is important to note that 15 days after receiving the first dose, the body develops nearly 50% immunity against the virus, so the severity of the virus is likely to be less if they catch the virus during the vaccination process.”

Encouraging response from senior citizens:

She was quick to add that the enthusiasm among elderly persons in getting the vaccination is encouraging. “Senior citizens are setting an example for others. Every day, we witness over 1, 500 vaccinations among senior citizens,” said Dr Kiran. A total of 3, 012 persons received the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. These included, 218 health workers who got the first dose and 275 who received the second dose. Similarly, 90 frontline workers received the first dose while 104 got the second dose on Monday.

Besides, 1, 820 senior citizens and 504 persons between the age of 45 and 60, having comorbidities, also got the first dose.