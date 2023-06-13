‘Overloading, electricity theft behind outages; no power deficit in state’

As maximum temperature levels are breaching previous records almost every day, the rise in demand for power has overwhelmed the state’s power infrastructure, resulting in frequent outages. Against this backdrop, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj spoke to HT’s Brajendra K Parashar on distribution bottlenecks, outages, power theft, and more. Excerpts:- M Devraj (HT Photo)

Power cuts are adding to the woes of people already grappling with the scorching heat spell. Is there a demand-supply gap?

There is no demand-supply gap in the state. We are supplying electricity to people without any additional load shedding. For instance, the electricity demand peaked at 27,384 MW on Monday but we were successful in meeting the demand.

So, where lies the problem?

Power supply gets disrupted at some places due to local breakdowns like the explosion of transformers, bursting of underground cable, or breakage of overhead wires. The main issue is overloading due to increased demand. The problem is aggravated due to power theft by dishonest consumers, who use ‘katiya’ connections to run ACs throughout the night. Recently, we found power pilferage to be the main reason behind overloading in some localities.

Is overloading also an outcome of the mismatch in the sanctioned power load of consumers and the capacity of distribution substations?

Load sanctioning and capacity augmentation is a continuous process. It is not a major factor responsible for overloading.

What preparations have the UPPCL made to deal with the situation arising from distribution bottlenecks?

We have asked officials to keep a strict watch on the situation. They ensure that local faults, if any, are fixed promptly. Field officials have been asked to stay in touch with local MLAs and MPs, to take their feedback, and to act accordingly. We have also told them to check power theft on the suspected feeders to reduce unauthorised load during the night.

Sub-station staff and engineers often don’t take phone calls when there is an outage.

I do not dismiss this charge. Field staff, including engineers, have been directed to attend to all the calls and always give satisfactory response to complainants. However, at the same time, I also advise consumers to use the 1912 helpline as well to lodge their complaints. It helps us do online monitoring and act against erring staff.

Generally, the power situation worsens in August-September due to coal shortage at thermal plants as rain spells hamper mining and transportation of coal.

Any such crisis is unlikely this year because we have adequate coal stocks available to fire thermal plants in August and September. Besides, we have sufficient arrangements to procure power from various sources. At present, we are getting 3,000 MW of power from various states under the banking system. For the first time, we are getting power from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir, among others. This has turned out to be a huge help. Also, some new thermal plants are expected to start generation partially by the next month.

Any other message you would like to convey to people?

Please refrain from indulging in the theft of electricity and pay your bill regularly and on time. This enables us to give even better consumer services. After all, the UPPCL has to pay the cost of the power it buys from generation companies. Nowadays, we are spending more than ₹3 crore on power purchases every day.

