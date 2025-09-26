Panchkula: Gurdwara sewadar arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Panchkula police have arrested a sewadar at a Sector-15 gurdwara for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in a toilet on the shrine’s premises. DCP Srishti Gupta confirmed that the children underwent a thorough medical examination. (HT Photo for representation)

The child’s mother filed a police complaint on September 23, narrating that on September 20, her daughter visited the gurdwara with her maternal aunt (the complainant’s sister).

While the nine-year-old was using the restroom, she was sexually assaulted by a sewadar. After returning home, the child alerted her mother about the incident.

Following the woman's complaint, the Sector-14 police registered a case under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a prompt investigation to trace the accused.

He was arrested on September 24 and sent to judicial custody by a local court.

DCP Srishti Gupta confirmed that the children underwent a thorough medical examination. She was also receiving counselling through a legal aid counsellor to help her cope with the trauma and ensure her psychological well-being.