Thiruvananthapuram, A joint check carried out onboard some trains and on platforms at Kollam railway station detected 197 irregular travel cases and realised a total penalty of over ₹one lakh in a single day, the Southern Railways has said. Platform checks at Kollam realise over ₹1L fine in one day for ticket-less travel

The one-day drive on November 16 was part of efforts to strengthen ticket checking enforcement and ensure passenger safety, the Southern Railway said in a release.

As part of the drive, a Special Judicial Magistrate, Railway Court, Kollam, held proceedings onboard a train and delivered on-the-spot verdicts. Three court personnel were also present during the check.

The special drive was carried out in Train Nos. 66302/66301 Kollam-Punalur-Kollam MEMU Express by a joint enforcement team comprised of nine Railway Protection Force personnel, 14 Commercial Branch staff, including Travelling Ticket Examiners , and Government Railway Police Keralam personnel, the release said.

"During the onboard magisterial check, 21 cases of passengers travelling without valid tickets were detected, resulting in a penalty remission of ₹10,920," it said.

In a platform check at Kollam Railway station, immediately after inspection on the train, 175 ticketless travellers were apprehended, and ₹1,04,555 in penalties were recovered from them.

"Combined, the enforcement drives detected 197 irregular travel cases and realised a total penalty of ₹1,15,775 in a single day," the release said.

It further said the Thiruvananthapuram Division was strengthening its enforcement measures to curb ticketless travel, prevent unauthorised entry, and enhance the safety and comfort of bona fide passengers.

"Surprise magisterial checks as well as fortress checks at railway stations are vital to deterring unauthorised access to trains and platforms, ensuring safer journeys for valid ticket holders, and promoting public compliance with railway rules. Passengers are urged to always travel with proper and valid tickets and travel safely," the release said.

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