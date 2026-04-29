PM gifts ₹6330 crore projects to Kashi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 163 development projects worth over ₹6,330 crore India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a public meeting for women in Varanasi on April 28 (AFP)

in Varanasi, on Tuesday said the occasion celebrated both Nari Shakti and development.

He noted that projects covering every type of development in Varanasi had been inaugurated, along with works enhancing connectivity between Kashi and Ayodhya.

Two Amrit Bharat trains, from Kashi to Pune and Ayodhya to Mumbai, were flagged off, providing modern connectivity options for people across Maharashtra to reach these holy cities.

“This will further improve connectivity between UP and Maharashtra, giving people another modern option to reach Ayodhya Dham and Kashi Vishwanath Dham,” Modi said

Outlining the government’s citizen-centric approach with the mantra of “Nagarik Devo Bhava,” the prime minister emphasised that education, earnings, healthcare, irrigation, and grievance redressal remain the top priorities. He noted that with this sentiment, Kashi’s development has been expanded today with multiple significant projects. “The signature bridge being built on the Ganga will strengthen Purvanchal’s connectivity,” observed Shri Modi.

Pointing out Kashi’s emergence as a major health hub for North and Eastern India over the past decade, the prime minister stated that the 500-bed multi-super speciality hospital will further strengthen the healthcare ecosystem. Additionally, he mentioned that the foundation stone for a 100-bed critical care block has also been laid. “This will add a massive facility in Kashi for treating serious illnesses,” he observed.

Describing the comprehensive and sensitive nature of Kashi’s development, the Prime Minister listed various initiatives including cleaning of the Ganga, development of ghats, construction of governance buildings, storage facilities for farmers in Harhua and Bhawanipur, old age homes, and women’s hostels.

“All these projects directly benefit Banaras’s residents and reflect our commitment to sensitive, people-centric development,” he remarked.

Emphasising the continuous campaign to strengthen Kashi’s heritage and legacy, the prime minister highlighted the development of Sant Kabir Sthali and restoration of Sant Ravidas Park in Nagwa as integral parts of this effort.

“These are part of our ongoing campaign to preserve and strengthen our heritage,” he stated.

Concluding his address by drawing a parallel between Kashi’s eternal nature and the ongoing development campaign, the prime minister expressed gratitude to the gathering for their blessings while extending best wishes for the development works being undertaken. “Our Kashi is imperishable and runs continuously, similarly, this campaign of development is also continuously dynamic,” he said.