New Delhi:

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, works as a carpenter, police said. (Representative photo) more less

Police on Thursday said they had arrested a 40-year-old man, recently released from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl at a park in northwest Delhi’s Sangam Park.

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The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, works as a carpenter, police said.

According to the police complaint, the girl, a Class 4 student at a private school, went to Ismail Khan Wala Bagh, a Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-maintained park, around 11am on Tuesday to play with her friends. Schools were closed for the Gurpurab holiday.

“According to the survivor’s statement, she was inside the park playing hide and seek. She was standing in one of the corners when the accused, who was urinating nearby, spotted her and dragged her. He forced her and started disrobing her. She screamed for help, and people nearby rushed to assist her. They caught the accused, assaulted him and made a PCR call,” said an officer aware of the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said Rajesh was arrested at the spot. The survivor was counselled and her statement recorded, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said Rajesh was arrested at the spot. The survivor was counselled and her statement recorded, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on her statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the accused had been arrested in 2018 for sexually assaulting a minor in Swaroop Nagar, north Delhi. He was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison, and released around six months ago.

“We are checking whether he targeted others as well. We have also collected his blood samples to check if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is unmarried and was near the park for some work,” the officer said.

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According to police, there was only one guard in the 22-acre park at the time of the incident. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they had asked DDA to deploy more guards.

However, DDA, in a statement, said its security personnel had acted promptly after noticing the alleged incident. “The security guard immediately alerted the police, facilitating swift police intervention and the subsequent arrest of the accused. DDA has already put in place requisite safety and security arrangements at the park, spread over 22.80 acres, including 47 functional light points, a boundary wall, entry/exit gates, women and child safety awareness boards and round-the-clock deployment of six security guards, with two guards in each shift,” the statement said.

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A survivor’s neighbour said more security is needed in the area. “The survivor often comes to the park and plays with her friends. We are all shocked to learn about the sexual assault. We need more security in the area,” the neighbour said.

Just two months ago, grave security lapses were found in Aastha Kunj Park of southeast Delhi, where a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by three men. The park had limited streetlights, no guards, and hardly any police deployment. The incident prompted authorities to step up security at the public parks.