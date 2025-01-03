Police outpost construction: Sambhal civic body lodges FIR over circulation of fake waqf papers

letters@hindustantimes.com The under construction police station near Jama Masjid in Sambhal (File photo)

Lucknow: The Sambhal Nagar Palika Parishad has lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for claiming the land on which a police outpost is being constructed in front of Shahi Jama Masjid is waqf property

According to the FIR lodged on Thursday, fake waqf papers claiming ownership of the land were in circulation in Sambhal.

“An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person for circulating fake waqf papers,” said district magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

Construction of a police outpost began near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on December 28 with “bhoomi pujan” (groundbreaking ceremony) and other Vedic rituals. This development came over a month after violence on November 24, 2024 claimed four lives during a protest against the second round of a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The police outpost, likely to be named Satyavrat, is being constructed on open land in front of the Jama Masjid.

Advocate Mohammad Yaqub of the Shahi Jama Masjid had purportedly handed over the documents to the Sambhal administration.

A three-member committee was constituted to verify the documents and they were found to be fake, according to district magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

The land on which the police outpost is coming up is government land, the DM added.

A Samajwadi Party delegation from Lucknow went to Sambhal on December 30, 2024, to meet family members of the victims of the November 24 violence. It was then that these papers allegedly came into circulation.