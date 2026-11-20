Uttarakhand’s Pradeep Singh Chaudhary successfully defended his title at the 41st All-India Indira Marathon on Thursday, while Neetu Kumari of the Uttar Pradesh Police clinched the women’s title. Participants during the race in Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The 42.195-kilometre race, flagged off at 6:30 am from Anand Bhawan by Prayagraj divisional commissioner Lokesh M, commemorates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the men’s category, Mumbai’s Raj Tiwari secured second place, followed by Nikhil Singh in third. In the women’s division, Sandhya Yadav (Ballia) and Annu (Lucknow) took second and third, respectively.

In the concurrent 21.0975-kilometre half-marathon, Vishal Yadav (Jaunpur) won the men’s title, with Satish Verma (Sant Ravidas Nagar) and Mukesh Kumar (Rajasthan) taking second and third. Prayagraj’s Pushpa Yadav claimed victory in the women’s half-marathon, followed by Babita Kumari (Mirzapur) and Priti Yadav (Kaushambi).

Pradeep Singh Chaudhary completed the race in 2 hours, 22 minutes and one second followed by Raj Tiwari (2.22.13) in second place and Nikhil Singh (2:22:25) in third.

Similarly, in the women’s category Neetu Kumari won the title by completing the race in 2 hours, 54 minutes and 57 seconds followed by Sandhya Yadav clinching the second position by clocking (3:07:21), and Annu, who secured the third spot in 3:07:36.

In the concurrent 21.0975-kilometre half-marathon, Vishal Yadav (Jaunpur) won the men’s title (1:04:51), followed by Satish Verma of Sant Ravidas Nagar finishing the race in (1:05:14), and Mukesh Kumar of Rajasthan bagging the third spot (1:06:07).

Prayagraj’s Pushpa Yadav claimed victory in the women’s half-marathon (1:29:00), followed by Babita Kumari of Mirzapur (1:29:09) and Priti Yadav of Kaushambi (1:30:12).

State director of sports RP Singh presided as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium. Winners in the full marathon received top prizes of ₹2 lakh, ₹1 lakh and ₹75,000, respectively, while half-marathon winners earned ₹51,000, ₹21,000, and ₹11,000.