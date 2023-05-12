Prayagraj students excel in CBSE-2023 Class 10, 12 results

Students of Prayagraj district excelled in the Class 10 and 12 examinations of 2023 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were declared on Friday. Prayagraj students celebrate their results on Friday. (HT Photo)

Going by the results of some schools available till Friday evening, Ujjwal Mishra of biology of Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School, outshone all and emerged as the school topper in Class 12, scoring an aggregate of 97% marks. Akash Sinha from humanities secured the second position with 95.6% while Tushar Singh, from biology, with 94.8% marks, secured the third position.

In Class 10, a total of 173 students appeared securing a 100% pass result. Harshita Mishra, Aishli Puri and Saumya Sharma topped the school with 96%. Kavya Singh secured 95.2% and emerged as the second topper in the school while Bhargavi Chaurasia, Ojasv Singh and Sakshi Srivastava stood third with 95%.

Pramila Singh and Harshita Mishra scored a perfect 100 in maths and IT respectively. Sushmita Kanungo, principal, expressed her joy and congratulated the students and wished them luck for future endeavours.

Vishnu Bhagan Public School, Jhalwa, saw Amal Srivastava with 95.80% topping the school while Akshara Raj (95.20%) and Pragati Kesarwani (94.20%) bagged second and third places, respectively. Similarly, among Class 10 students of the school, Gopal Ji Patel (96.60%), Kartikey Mishra (96.40%) and Mobasshir Ansari (96.40%) bagged the top three places, respectively.

Shreya Singh of Army Public School, Old Cantonment, secured 98.2% marks, topping Class 10 exams while Shashank Mishra with 95.4% and Arzoo with 95% bagged second and third places, respectively.

MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau saw the top position in Class 12 exams being secured by Rishabh Singh of mathematics stream with 93.2%, Yash Tripathi of maths stream with 92.4% bagging second place and Swati Yadav of commerce stream with 91.8% securing the third place.

In Class 10, the school achieved 100% pass result with Shreya Saroj and Suhani Yadav with 96.2% emerging as the toppers in the school while Satakshi Dwivedi with 95.2% bagged second place. Honorary secretary Krishna Gupta and school principal Madhuri Srivastava congratulated the students on their performance and extended best wishes for their future.

The YMCA Centenary School and College saw Shivansh Pandey of science stream topping among Class 12 students with 95.4% while Anu Haldar of commerce stream with 94.4% came second and Kaniska Pandey of science stream with 93.8% bagged the third place in the school. Likewise, in the Class 10 results, the school saw Lokesh Sharma emerging as the topper with 97.6% marks while Rajarshi Singh with 97.4% and Utkarsh Yadav with 96% bagged second and third places, respectively.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station (AFS)-Manauri Prayagraj produced 100℅ result in Class 10 and 98.4℅ in Class 12, respectively. In Class 10, 108 students appeared and all passed the exams. In Class 12, 188 students appeared and 185 were declared pass. Harsh Bhushan Pathak from Class 12 science emerged as school topper by securing 95.4℅ marks. Dhirendra Kumar Kushwaha and Prithaayashi came out as commerce toppers by securing 93.4℅. Kalpana Kumari emerged as first rank holder in Humanities Group (91.4℅).

Central Academy, Jhunsi, in Class 12 results saw Princy Singh with 93.6% topping the science stream, Avichal Srivastava with 93.6% topping the commerce stream. In Class 10, the school witnessed Swastik Jaiswal with 97.2% marks emerging as the topper with a total of 92 students bagging 90% and above, 131 passing with 80% and above, another 89 students clearing the exam with 70% and above even as remaining 52 students secured 60% and above marks.

At Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM), out of 246 students, 222 students passed the Class 12 exam with first division marks. The school toppers included Prabhav Srivastava (science) and Vaibhavi Awasthi (humanities) achieving 96.2% marks. Deepika Pandey (humanities) with 94.8 % and Raman Mishra (science) with 94.6% bagged second and third places, respectively. In the Class 10 results, Pragya Chaurasia with 97.4% and Anvi Sharma (96.8%) bagged the first and second positions respectively, while Saharsh Shyam (96.6%) Srishti Yadav (96.6%) came in third.