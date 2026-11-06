Prayagraj loses 264 polling booths after rationalisation; EC approves 4,887

The number of polling booths in Prayagraj district has come down by 264 following rationalisation, with the Election Commission approving 4,887 polling booths against the 5,151 set up after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(Pic for representation only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The district administration had sent the revised list of polling stations to the Election Commission after holding consultations with political parties and addressing their objections. The commission has now approved the proposal, and the assembly constituency-wise list has been released, said officials.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

With the assembly elections due in a few months, the district administration has stepped up preparations. During the SIR exercise, the number of voters in the district had declined by around 11.56 lakh following the revision of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission had directed that one polling booth should cater to a maximum of 1,200 voters. Accordingly, the administration rationalised the number of booths based on the revised electorate. Suggestions and objections from political parties were also considered before the proposal was forwarded for approval.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Confirming the development, additional district election officer Upma Pandey said the Election Commission had approved the revised list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the development, additional district election officer Upma Pandey said the Election Commission had approved the revised list. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

2,245 polling stations

The district will now have 2,245 polling stations housing 4,887 polling booths. The district election office has also released the constituency-wise list, which will be displayed in all assembly constituencies to enable voters to check their respective polling booths, said officials.

“After consultations with all political parties, the list of polling stations for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections was sent to the Election Commission. It has now been approved. The district will have 4,887 polling booths,” said district magistrate and district election officer Manish Kumar Verma.