Prayagraj Municipal Corporation plans 3 MW solar park, eyes 2.5 crore monthly savings

In a major step towards promoting clean energy and reducing electricity costs, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to establish a solar park with a generation capacity of three megawatts (MW). The electricity produced will be used to power key civic facilities, including streetlights, helping keep roads illuminated even during power outages at night.

The proposed solar park will be developed on nearly five hectares of land under PPP model, at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposed solar park will be developed on nearly five hectares of land under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) teams are surveying parks and vacant plots across the city, particularly in Naini, Jhunsi and Phaphamau, to identify a suitable site for the proposed solar park. Officials are prioritising plots with adequate space and minimal development hurdles.

PMC chief engineer (electromechanical) Sanjay Katiyar said three potential sites had already been inspected and the final location would be selected by the end of this month, after which project formalities and construction would begin.

Explaining the land requirement, Katiyar said installing 1 MW of solar equipment typically requires one hectare of land. “For the proposed 3 MW solar park, at least five hectares will be needed—three hectares for the panels and the remaining two to facilitate the movement of installation and maintenance vehicles within the premises,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, PMC operates 1.42 lakh streetlights across city limits. Including zonal offices, workshops, the headquarters, and other departments, the civic body’s monthly electricity bill stands at roughly ₹3 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, PMC operates 1.42 lakh streetlights across city limits. Including zonal offices, workshops, the headquarters, and other departments, the civic body’s monthly electricity bill stands at roughly ₹3 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Once operational, the solar park will feed electricity directly into the grid through net metering. At a rate of ₹7.50 to ₹8 per unit, the power generated is expected to be worth over ₹2.5 crore a month, helping the corporation substantially reduce its electricity expenditure,” Katiyar added.

Besides the solar park, PMC is also ramping up its existing solar lighting infrastructure ahead of the upcoming Magh Mela. Out of 1,500 solar streetlights planned across the city, around 1,200 have already been put up, with the rest slated for installation by year-end.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, of the 100 high-mast lights sanctioned for busy intersections and marketplaces, 52 have already been installed on priority at bathing ghats for Chhath Puja, while the remaining work will wrap up before the Magh Mela begins.