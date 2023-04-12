Setting up compost plants: PMC set to issue fresh notices to hotels for ignoring earlier memo

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now preparing to assess compliance by two dozen city hotels on notices issued earlier and issue fresh notices if the directives have not been followed yet, civic officials said. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office building (HT File Photo)

The PMC had issued notices to around two dozen hotels of the city a few months back for not setting up plants for making compost from waste produced from their respective establishments.

The move follows an earlier directive of the PMC wherein authorities had asked hotel owners if their establishment was producing waste or garbage of 100 kg or more per day, they should set up plants on their premises to make compost from waste.

However, even after several months, none of the hotels which fall into the category have abided by the directives. Had they made the arrangement for making manure from the garbage, they would have managed to save a substantial amount of money which they spend on buying manure for plants and flowers on their establishments, officials said.

After the PMC had issued the notice, some of these hotel owners had given it in writing that they do not fall into the criteria as they produce garbage less than 100kg per day.

“The instructions were issued around six months back but hardly anyone has followed them. In fact, they declared that they are not producing so much garbage. Not only the hotel owners but the public has to understand that the PMC is here to provide best service but at the same time, it is the moral responsibility of users to keep their city, colonies, neighbourhoods and establishments clean,” said Uttam Verma, environment engineer, PMC.

Officials at the PMC said that most hotel operators made the excuse that there is no space to set up the plant on the premises for making manure by natural methods. “They were of the opinion that the rotten garbage would stink, thereby, hitting business,” officials said.