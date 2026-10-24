Prayagraj waterlogging woes set to end with drainage overhaul

The city is set for a comprehensive revamp of its drainage system with a proposed investment of around ₹1,500 crore. The initiative has been launched following strict directions from the Allahabad high court and aims to provide a permanent solution to flooding of roads, colonies and residential areas.

Waterlogging in the Karela Bagh area of Prayagraj, recently (HT File Photo)

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As part of groundwork for the project, a city-wide drone survey is currently underway to identify waterlogging-prone zones, assess the condition of existing drains and detect obstructions that hinder stormwater flow.

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The survey is expected to be completed by December, after which a detailed drainage master plan will be prepared.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has entrusted the task to Construction and Design Services (C&DS), which is formulating a comprehensive action plan based on the city’s geographical profile, drainage network and the factors responsible for recurring waterlogging.

An allocation of ₹10 crore has been made for the study and planning phase. Experts from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) are also assisting in preparing technically sound solutions.

Municipal commissioner Sai Teja said the proposed plan goes beyond merely constructing new drains. It will incorporate a scientific assessment of natural water flow patterns, drainage routes and pumping infrastructure to ensure efficient disposal of rainwater. Findings from the drone survey and expert studies will form the basis of a master plan designed to eliminate waterlogging in the long run, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The city’s drainage challenges become particularly severe during heavy rains when rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna restrict stormwater outflow. In many localities, drain water flows back into residential areas, aggravating flooding witnessed this monsoon. To address this, authorities are considering lining major drains and building pumping stations at strategic locations to quickly evacuate accumulated water and prevent backflow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city’s drainage challenges become particularly severe during heavy rains when rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna restrict stormwater outflow. In many localities, drain water flows back into residential areas, aggravating flooding witnessed this monsoon. To address this, authorities are considering lining major drains and building pumping stations at strategic locations to quickly evacuate accumulated water and prevent backflow. {{/usCountry}}

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According to PMC chief engineer Dinesh Sachan, large parts of Georgetown, Tagore Town and Allahpur regularly face waterlogging during the monsoon. “To improve drainage in these areas, pumping stations are proposed near Allahpur and the Medical College intersection. A tender has already been issued for the pumping station near the Medical College crossing, for which ₹28 crore has been allotted.

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“Additional pumping stations are also planned on the Chachar and Ghaghar drains, with their capacities to be determined after completion of the survey and master planning process,” he added.