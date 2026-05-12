Priests, traders, locals intensify stir against Vishnupad Temple Corridor

Gayapals (pilgrimage priests), saints associated with maths and temples, businessmen and locals have launched a protest against the proposed Vishnupad Temple Corridor Project in Gaya, alleging that the ambitious project will not only harm ancient cultural heritage but might also lead to demolition of a number of residential and commercial structures. Priests, traders and locals at the protest site. (HT Photo)

The Vishnupad Temple Corridor Project received approval in the Union Budget 2024 and is envisioned to be modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor at an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore. It is a site which attracts millions of Hindus who descend to perform pind daan (a ritual for the salvation of departed loved ones). The new plan aims to develop it into a world-class tourist destination.

The project features the installation of a 108-foot Lord Vishnu statue, enhanced riverfronts, and improved pedestrian access.

Bihar Tourism recently approved the construction of the site and the local municipal corporation is said to have begun preparations, generating fear among locals that their age-old structures risk demolition. This has led to agitation by locals who are demanding the project’s withdrawal. They term the project “not development but destruction.” They are protesting under the banner of the Shri Vishnupad Kshetriya Jagaran Manch.

Manch patron Swami Venkatesh Prapannacharya, the head priest of the Ramanuja Math, said that the administration developed the project without consulting the affected people. He reiterated that the development must not come at the cost of destroying the lives and well-being of the common people. He asserted that Vishnupad should be allowed to remain a religious site and must not be turned into a mere tourist destination.

Swami Ji said that Gaya Ji is an immensely sacred site of salvation within Sanatan Dharma. “Many great figures including Lord Rama, Lord Balarama, Lord Brahma, and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, have visited this place to perform Pind-Daan,” he said. He asserted that tampering with the traditions and religious character of this place would amount to hurting the sentiments of millions of Sanatan devotees.

Vishnupad Prabandhkarini Samiti president Shambhunath Vitthal, secretary Gajadhar Lal Pathak, along with Manch president Ramesh Lal Gayab, secretary Vinod Lal Meharwar, treasurer Shakti Sunil, Sanjay Kumar Mahto Viyogi and others submitted a memorandum to the Gaya district magistrate (DM) Shashank Subhankar, voicing strong opposition to the corridor project and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

DM Subhankar said that he had received several memorandums regarding the Vishnupad Temple Corridor. He said that the blueprint will be finalised only after due consideration of people’s grievances. No survey or demarcation work will be undertaken without consolidating the suggestions received from the public. Citizens may present their views before the Municipal Corporation and the Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar), he added.