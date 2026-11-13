Under a new initiative launched by the Skill Development Mission, private industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Prayagraj will be offered financial incentives for improving the employability of their trainees. Private ITIs to get incentives for improving trainees’ placement rates

The scheme also provides one-time financial assistance to trained candidates who secure and sustain employment, informed officials.

More than 25,000 candidates are currently pursuing training at over 70 private ITIs in the district.

Under the scheme, institutes that achieve a placement rate exceeding 70% of their registered trainees will qualify for financial incentives. Each successfully placed trainee will receive ₹300 per month, while the concerned ITI will be given ₹200 per month for nine months. The initiative aims to encourage institutes to step up efforts to secure employment for a larger share of their trained candidates, said Skill Development Mission director Pulkit Khare.

He said that a trained candidate who completes the mandatory three-month employment period and continues working for a year at a monthly salary of ₹25,000 will be eligible for a one-time incentive of ₹2,000. The ITI concerned will also receive ₹1,000 after verification, he shared.

The scheme also covers self-employment and entrepreneurship. If more than 10% of an ITI’s registered candidates establish businesses within a year of completing their training and certification, with an annual turnover of up to ₹5 lakh, the institute will receive a one-time incentive of ₹5,000 for each successful entrepreneur, subject to verification, said the official.

The scheme also provides incentives to institutes whose trained candidates secure jobs overseas. If a candidate gets employed abroad, completes the mandatory three-month employment period and continues working for a year at a monthly salary of at least ₹40,000, the concerned ITI will be felicitated, said Khare.

The mission director has directed private ITIs to function as training partners and give special emphasis to ensuring job placements for their trainees. The scheme is set to be implemented in the current financial year.