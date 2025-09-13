Probe ordered after Rajasthan constable alleges assault by senior officer in audio clip

Barmer: A probe was ordered after an audio clip of a constable accusing his senior police officer of hurling abuses and slapping him in Rajasthan’s Barmer district was widely shared on social media. Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena said a probe has been initiated. (Representative photo)

No formal case has been registered, but Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena said a probe has been initiated. “Additional superintendent of police Jassaram Bose is investigating the matter. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

The controversy erupted after head constable Ramuram Meghwal, who drove Chohatan deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Reader Gopikishan Kataria to Dhanau for an inquiry, alleged that while returning around 9:30 pm, the DSP hurled abuses at him, stopped the vehicle, and slapped him on Thursday.

DSP Kataria, however, denied the allegations. “Meghwal was driving carelessly and repeatedly blocked his way. I asked for another vehicle, and the matter was resolved in the presence of senior officers. Now, under others’ influence, he is fabricating charges. Nothing of this sort happened,” the DSP said.

Meghwal also alleged that Bose made him sign a compromise and told him he could no longer work without support from his seniors.

Several opposition leaders have condemned the incident and demanded a fair and independent inquiry.