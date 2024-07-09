Proposal to shift RRTS route may affect Gurugram Metro

A proposed shift in the alignment of the Delhi–Gurugram–Alwar corridor of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) could lead to changes in the route of the upcoming Gurugram Metro rail line from Palam Vihar to Cyber Hub, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials said that they too discussed the NCRTC proposal in a meeting last month, and may decide to change the Metro route so that it does not overlap with the RRTS line and the maximum number of sectors can be serviced. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The RRTS Delhi–Gurugram–Alwar corridor is one of three priority corridors identified to be to be developed in the National Capital Region. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) — the agency constructing the corridor — has proposed that the alignment of the corridor be shifted from along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road to along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH-48). The proposal is currently under consideration of the Union government.

“Any change in the Metro alignment will take place only after the RRTS route is finalised. The objective of the change would be to ensure that the maximum population along the metro corridor is able to use services,” a senior GMRL official said.

At present, the Gurugram Metro is set to extend the existing Delhi Metro Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, Palam Vihar, Sector 22, and Udyog Vihar, covering 28.5km.

Separately, GMRL has put on hold a proposal to extend the Metro line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to the Sector 43/44 station of the Rapid Metro line as it was not part of the original Gurugram Metro detailed project report (DPR).

“This project can be taken up whenever the next phase of Metro extension is taken up,” the official quoted above said.

GMRL has also sent a tender proposal for a detailed design consultant (DDC) back to the tender committee after it did not make any recommendation for allotment of tender. The DDC will provide a detailed design of the entire Metro system, including the conceptual layout plans of the proposed 27 stations on the line. The consultant will also provide detailed structural design of the viaducts, special spans, foot over bridges, culverts and also create detailed layout plans for the stations. The design cost of the project is pegged at ₹17.68 crore and it will have to be completed in 48 weeks.

This is the third time that GMRL has floated a contract for a DDC, after it failed to get eligible consultants in the first two bids.