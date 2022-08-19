Question paper in Hindi for Assam government jobs sparks controversy

The Assam government has drawn flak for including Hindi among the five languages candidates can write exams in for around 30,000 posts with the lawmaker and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi calling it a “very worrying thing”.

“...we have a question paper in Hindi as well for Grade III and Grade IV posts in Assam. This will allow candidates from other states to appear for this exam and even get posts which should ideally have been reserved for residents of the state,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s Assam unit chief Ripun Bora said Hindi has been introduced as part of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)’s design to impose Hindi and ensure Hindi-speaking people get state government jobs in Assam.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said not all state government jobs are reserved for locals. “Do you expect our youths to go to some other state and appear for job exams in Assamese? Or do you want those Assamese working in other states to be sent back?” he asked. “Even in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh youths from Assam can apply for a certain percentage of government jobs. This is applicable in many states.”

In October last year, a test for lower primary and upper primary school teachers s was also held in Hindi, English, Bodo, and Bengali. The exams for Grade III and Grade IV jobs will be held in the same languages.

