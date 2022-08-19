Question paper in Hindi for Assam government jobs sparks controversy
Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi called it a “very worrying thing” and added it will allow candidates from other states to get the jobs which should ideally have been reserved for the Assam’s residents
The Assam government has drawn flak for including Hindi among the five languages candidates can write exams in for around 30,000 posts with the lawmaker and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi calling it a “very worrying thing”.
“...we have a question paper in Hindi as well for Grade III and Grade IV posts in Assam. This will allow candidates from other states to appear for this exam and even get posts which should ideally have been reserved for residents of the state,” he said.
Trinamool Congress’s Assam unit chief Ripun Bora said Hindi has been introduced as part of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)’s design to impose Hindi and ensure Hindi-speaking people get state government jobs in Assam.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said not all state government jobs are reserved for locals. “Do you expect our youths to go to some other state and appear for job exams in Assamese? Or do you want those Assamese working in other states to be sent back?” he asked. “Even in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh youths from Assam can apply for a certain percentage of government jobs. This is applicable in many states.”
In October last year, a test for lower primary and upper primary school teachers s was also held in Hindi, English, Bodo, and Bengali. The exams for Grade III and Grade IV jobs will be held in the same languages.
-
Karnataka min faces backlash for allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival
Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community. Targeting the Education Minister over his comments, SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh said the government is 'biased.' "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said.
-
The line is inscribed on the backrest of a bench donated by a certain Prashant Nagpal. Frankly speaking, this is the kind of place one hopes to steer clear of as long as possible. Owing to its nearness to Delhi's VVIP homes, Lodhi Road crematorium pops up in the news each time a very, very important person passes to the great unknown.
-
Rescue ops end after 10 days, help sought to look for 7-year-old boy
Gurugram: Authorities ended the search and rescue operation for a seven-year-old boy who fell in a canal at Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Sector 37D on August 7, police said on Thursday. Only area-specific rescue and retrieval operations are being carried out as per the request of the family of the boy, Dishant Ladot, said officials.
-
Another deadline missed, Ashram mess to continue
The traffic chaos around Ashram Chowk and the Maharani Bagh area, one of the busiest parts of the Ring Road in Delhi, will continue for at least two more months with the work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway set to miss its September deadline, officials aware of the matter said. The Public Works Department, which is executing the project, has now fixed November as the new deadline.
-
August rain so far small fraction of monthly average in Delhi
After bountiful rain in July, when the Safdarjung weather station recorded an excess of around 37% precipitation from the monthly normal, August is turning out to be inordinately dry in the national capital this year. The month in which the city generally receives the most rainfall -- average 247.7mm -- Delhi so far has only recorded only 27.1 mm of rainfall till August 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics