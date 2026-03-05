Rajasthan HC grants bail to Monu Manesar in 2023 Bhiwani double murder case

Gurugram: The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, better known as Monu Manesar, one of the accused in the 2023 Bhiwani double murder case. Accused in Bhiwani double murder case arrested after Nuh violence secures bail from Rajasthan High Court

Yadav was arrested in connection with the murder of Junaid and Nasir — two men who were allegedly abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies burned by suspected cow protection vigilantes on February 16, 2023, on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Nasir (25) and Junaid (35), residents of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, were found dead inside a burnt SUV in Bhiwani district of Haryana on February 16.

Monu Manesar, a Gurugram-based cow vigilante, has been accused of conspiracy and abetment in the crime, although investigators had earlier indicated that he was not physically present at the scene of the killings.

The case was registered at the Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, and several individuals were named in the FIR on charges including kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Manesar was arrested in 2023 following the Nuh communal violence and was later taken into custody by the Rajasthan Police. Since then, he had been lodged in a Rajasthan jail while the investigation and court proceedings continued.

The double murder had drawn widespread attention across the country, with the families of the victims demanding strict action against those involved. The trial in the case is ongoing, and further proceedings will continue despite the bail granted by the High Court.