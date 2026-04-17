Red Fort blast accused wanted to revive banned terror outfit: J&K police

Srinagar: The so-called white collar terror module behind the November 10, 2025 Red Fort blast was engaged in a conspiracy to revive the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) under the guise of the more notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the Jammu and State Investigation Agency (SIA) said in a chargesheet filed on Thursday. Police said investigations indicate this was part of an effort to revive AGuH through a clandestine module focused on radicalization, recruitment, while preparing for nationwide attacks. (HT Archive)

The chargesheet that names ten individuals, including four doctors, was filed in connection with an FIR registered in Nowgam, Srinagar, over provocative and threatening posters pasted in the area in October, an SIA spokesperson said in a statement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the main blast case.

The SIA said the poster campaign was a coordinated terrorist conspiracy intended to spread fear, disturb public order, and challenge India’s sovereignty. Investigations indicate this was part of an effort to revive AGuH through a clandestine module focused on radicalization, recruitment, while preparing for nationwide attacks, it said.

“The investigation further established that the accused deliberately used the name of JeM to exploit its notoriety and create psychological impact, while covertly advancing the re- establishment and operational build-up of AGuH, reflecting a calculated attempt to mislead security agencies and conceal their true objectives,” the SIA said.

The SIA said members of the module were highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, and had been using institutional spaces for unlawful activities, including digital dissemination of extremist propaganda. They were involved in the procurement and experimental fabrication of explosives within residential premises and facilities linked to Al-Falah Medical College/University in Faridabad, the SIA said.

The module had procured Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP)-a highly sensitive and volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents, the agency said.

The accused identified in the SIA chargesheet are Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat, Maqsood Ahmad Dar, Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and doctors Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Shaheen Saeed, and Umar Un Nabi.

NIA has arrested 11 persons including the doctors named in the SIA chargesheet.

NIA refused to comment on the SIA probe but an officer, who didn’t want to be named, said “we will soon file our charge sheet. Our probe has revealed that the self-radicalised module involved in Delhi blast is linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and some Gulf countries”.

Eleven persons were killed and several injured in the blast in a car on a busy road near the Red Fort on 10 November. The prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the explosion.

(with inputs from Neeraj Chauhan)