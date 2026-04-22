Retired home guard killed after car runs him over in Pratapgarh

: A 60-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after a car ran over him while he was repairing his vehicle’s number plate in Pratapgarh’s Raniganj area, police said. The victim was identified as Jagdish Giri, a resident of Pure Mahant Ramgarh village. He had retired as a Home Guard and had recently started driving his own SUV for hire.
Police said the incident occurred in Bithalpur ward on the Lucknow–Varanasi highway. Giri had returned late on Monday night after attending a wedding when the number plate of his SUV was damaged. At around 11 am on Tuesday, he parked the vehicle outside a garage in Raniganj and began repairing it himself. During this time, a speeding car coming from the Varanasi side lost control and ran him over. He died on the spot. The driver of the car, identified as Indrajeet Singh, a resident of Gauriganj in Amethi and a retired block development officer, was seriously injured. He was first taken to Raniganj Trauma Centre and later referred to a medical college hospital. Police reached the spot, seized the car and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Officials said preliminary findings suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel after attending a wedding, causing the vehicle to lose control. Further investigation is under way.