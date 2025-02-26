Road projects worth around 55,000 crores to be started in Assam: Gadkari

GUWAHATI: Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday said that road and infrastructure projects valued at around ₹55,000 crores would be undertaken in Assam in coming years. Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari. (HT File Photo)

Virtually addressing a session of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit being held in Guwahati, Gadkari said that the projects include ₹5,800 crore to build the Guwahati Ring Road and ₹25,000 crore for a four-lane road from Guwahati to Panchgram via Barapani

Other projects included a ₹6,000 crore for an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park, a 12-km underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, valued at ₹15,000 crore and a new road worth ₹3,225 crore to improve connectivity between Jagiroad in Assam and Bhutan via Bhairabkunda.

“Works on projects worth around ₹60,000 crores are already underway in the state,” Gadkari said adding that in the 15 years from 2014 to 2029 projects worth around ₹3 lakh crores will be completed by his ministry in the state.

Addressing the same session, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the state’s geographical advantage and the critical role of waterway transport in boosting trade and strengthening ties with ASEAN nations. He committed ₹4,800 crores from his ministry in the next 5 years in Assam.

“I was happy to know that unlike other investment summits where all proposals are announced, in Assam all proposals for MoUs were screened ahead of the summit and only those which are practical were approved,” said Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal while addressing the valedictory session of the summit.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address at the valedictory session said that since Wednesday the state has been able to attract investments of over ₹4.25 lakh crores through MoUs in different sectors and announcements made by various industrial conglomerates and the union ministries.

“I assume that the figure will increase a bit. We were very conscious not to sign MoUs which are unlikely to translate into reality. We got proposals for MoUs of over ₹6 lakh crores, but we limited ourselves to signing only those worth around ₹2.5 lakh crores,” the CM said.

On Tuesday, heads of several big conglomerates in their speeches during the inaugural session of the summit had announced large investments in many sectors. Notable among them were the ₹50,000 crore each committed by Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Group and Vedanta Resources Limited.