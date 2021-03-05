IND USA
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST

A chicken shop owner has been arrested for shooting at a 30-year-old man in a road rage incident near Ishmeet Chowk in Model Town on Thursday night.

The bullet hit the arm of the victim, Kanav Thapar, 30, a trader and resident of Green Field, after piercing through the windshield of his car. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable.

The accused, Parminder Singh, 36, was arrested from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning. The .32-bore revolver, used in the crime, was recovered from him.

In his complaint to the police, Thapar said that he went to Ishmeet Chowk for some dosa in his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

There, Parminder was driving recklessly and hit his car. When he confronted him, Parminder took out a pistol and shot at him, hitting him in the left arm.

Thapar alleged that Parminder and his accomplice then pulled him out of his car, and brutally assaulted him with punches and kicks. When he raised the alarm, they fled the scene.

He informed his family members, who rushed him to the hospital and sounded the police.

“Taking swift action, the police arrested Parminder from his house on Friday morning. He owns a chicken shop near Dholewal. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered,” said joint commissioner of police (JCP, City) Deepak Pareek.

This is the second road rage incident in the city in the past three days. On February 3, the son of former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria was assaulted by three men in a Porshe at the Sarabha Nagar main market. The Division Number 5 police had arrested one of the accused.

