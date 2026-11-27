Sabarimala , As the annual pilgrimage season gathers pace at Sabarimala, a post office at the hill shrine is drawing devotees with its rare postal stamp depicting the 18 holy steps and a round-the-clock facility to deliver Ayyappa prasadam to homes across the country.

Sabarimala post office keeps faith and postal history alive more less

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The Sannidhanam post office, which operates exclusively during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, has been an integral part of the pilgrimage experience, allowing devotees to send postcards and letters carrying a special memory of their visit, officials said.

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Established in 1963, the post office has a unique PIN code, 689713, assigned to the Ayyappa shrine. Its special cancellation stamp, introduced in 1974, features the 18 sacred steps and the idol of Lord Ayyappa above them.

Letters and postcards posted from here bear this distinctive impression, making them prized souvenirs for devotees and philatelists.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country often send such postcards to their own addresses or to friends and relatives as a memento of their visit, the district authorities said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The special stamp is preserved at the Pathanamthitta Postal Division office after the temple closes following the Makaravilakku season and is brought back to Sannidhanam for the next pilgrimage season, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The special stamp is preserved at the Pathanamthitta Postal Division office after the temple closes following the Makaravilakku season and is brought back to Sannidhanam for the next pilgrimage season, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to its services this year, India Post, in association with the Travancore Devaswom Board, has introduced a dedicated 'Swami Prasadam' booking counter that functions round the clock during the 2026-27 pilgrimage season.

Located near the Devaswom Board's Aravana and Appam distribution counters, the facility enables devotees to send temple offerings to their homes through Speed Post, avoiding the inconvenience of carrying them during their return journey.

The counter was inaugurated by Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar recently.

"Devotees can book the prasadam by paying its cost along with postal charges at the special counter. Those who have already purchased Aravana from the Devaswom Board counters can also send it through the service by paying only the postage," a TDB official said.

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The facility is also available to devotees who cannot visit the shrine.

They can book 'Swami Prasadam' through any post office in the country and receive the offerings at their homes through Speed Post, the official added.

Apart from these special services, the Sannidhanam sub-post office offers regular postal facilities, including ordinary and registered post, parcel booking, money orders and India Post Payments Bank services.

These facilities benefit both pilgrims and officials stationed at the shrine during the season.

From postcards carrying pilgrimage memories to Ayyappa prasadam reaching homes across the country, the post office has adapted to changing times while retaining its distinctive place in the religious and postal history of Sabarimala, authorities added.

The over two-month-long annual pilgrimage season commenced at the Lord Ayyappa temple on November 17.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.