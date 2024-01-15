Sarpanch shot dead in Tarn Taran

The sarpanch of Chabba village in Tarn Taran was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Sunday morning, police said. Awan Kumar alias Sonu Cheema was getting his hair cut at a salon when he was shot from a point blank range. (HT File)

Awan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Awan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said efforts were on to trace the assailants and closed-circuit television camera footage of nearby areas was also being scanned.

The incident comes days after the fatal attack on another sarpanch in Hoshiarpur.

On January 6, Sandip Kumar Chhina, 45, the sarpanch of Hoshiarpur’s Dadiana Kalan village, was at his workplace when three persons came on a motorcycle and opened fire at him. Chhina was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Four days after the incident, the main accused in the attack was arrested following an encounter.