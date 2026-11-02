Kozhikode , The organisers of a free marriage registration camp at the Harahara Mahadeva Temple in Karanthur near here had arranged 1,500 application forms, expecting a modest turnout. But they were in for a surprise. Nearly 7,000 people turned up on November 1, many travelling from distant districts in the hope of finding a life partner.

Search for life partners brings nearly 7,000 people to Mahadeva temple in Keralam

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The rush was so unexpected that the organisers ran out of forms within hours. They had to make photocopies and eventually approach a printing press to get thousands of additional copies.

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Outside the temple, the queue stretched beyond the premises and crossed two bus stops along the National Highway. With crowds spilling onto the road and affecting traffic, police personnel were called in to manage the situation.

For many who arrived at the temple, the camp was more than just an opportunity to register their names. It was a chance to find a partner after years of waiting and unsuccessful searches.

The camp was announced on social media two weeks earlier. The notice spread quickly through WhatsApp and Facebook groups, reaching people across Keralam.

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{{^usCountry}} Some arrived in Kozhikode early on Sunday morning, while others had travelled from districts such as Kannur, Wayanad and Palakkad. Some even took rooms in the city to attend the camp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some arrived in Kozhikode early on Sunday morning, while others had travelled from districts such as Kannur, Wayanad and Palakkad. Some even took rooms in the city to attend the camp. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisers had planned to begin distributing forms at 9 am. But seeing the crowd that had gathered by 7 am, they decided to start early. What was planned as a four-hour programme, ending at 1 pm, continued well into the evening.

The response also revealed a difficult social reality. Nearly 80 per cent of those who registered were men. Many were above 30, while some were in their 40s and 50s. Among the women who applied, a considerable number were looking for a second marriage.

One woman said she waited for hours to submit an application for her son. She said she had been searching for a bride for her son, but nothing worked out. "I thought this might be an opportunity to find a suitable bride for my son."

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For the temple committee, the response was both encouraging and troubling.

The organisers said the camp was part of their effort to take up social service activities beyond the temple's religious functions.

The committee has also been involved in helping patients and supporting people from financially weaker families who find it difficult to meet the expenses of marriage.

"We wanted to create a platform where people could find suitable partners without having to pay anything. We initially expected around 1,500 to 2,000 people. But the response was far beyond our expectations," a committee representative said.

He said the large number of unmarried people, including those aged 45 and 50, had left the organisers surprised.

"Behind every application, there is a story of pain and disappointment. Parents came to us emotionally, saying that they only wanted to find a suitable bride for their sons. It shows how serious the problem has become," he told reporters.

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When the initial stock of forms ran out, the organisers first tried to arrange photocopies. As the numbers continued to rise, they contacted a printing press and got another 4,000 copies printed.

The committee said it did not want to send back people who had travelled long distances with the hope of registering.

But collecting applications is only the first step. Finding suitable matches could prove much harder, particularly because men account for such a large share of the applicants.

The temple committee plans to prepare a list of applicants and share it with them to help identify suitable partners.

It expects the process of sorting the applications to take around 10 to 20 days. Applicants have been told that responses will begin from the first of the following month.

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The organisers have also decided to continue the initiative. The camp is expected to be held every Sunday from 7 am to 10 am, starting after November 22.

The overwhelming response has left the committee thinking beyond a single temple and a single camp.

Its representatives believe other temples could also take up similar initiatives to help people facing difficulties in finding marriage partners.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.