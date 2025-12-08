Search intensifies for illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants in Prayagraj

Following instructions from the state government, search operations have been intensified in Prayagraj to detect illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi and other illegal immigrants. For representation only (File)

A verification cell has been formed and joint teams of police and intelligence are conducting searches in suspicious settlements likely to house illegal immigrants, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals. Workers engaged in under-construction buildings are also being thoroughly questioned.

The police commissioner has formed a special team for the search and verification operation. This includes teams from the police, LIU and the intelligence department. In addition, cooperation is being sought from other departments, including the Municipal Corporation.

Door-to-door verification is also being conducted in several areas of the city, including Kareli and Khuldabad, as well as in slums around railway stations, where people are being checked for their Aadhaar cards and other documents.

According to sources, preliminary investigations revealed that most of the people living here claim to be natives of West Bengal and Assam. Police are also seeking verification from these states.

The operation is being led by ACP and DCP-level officers, while the Police Commissioner himself is monitoring the proceedings of the drive.

The government has also ordered the establishment of a detention center to house illegal immigrants. Efforts to build a detention center have already begun in Prayagraj. Construction and operation will be carried out in accordance with the government’s upcoming directives. Sources indicate that illegal immigrants caught will be held in the detention center. Further action will then be taken based on government instructions.

Additional police commissioner, Ajay Pal Sharma, said that a campaign was underway in Prayagraj to search for Rohingya, Bangladeshi, and other illegal immigrants. Door-to-door searches by special teams are also being carried out in suspicious settlements and areas likely to have Rohingyas, he added.